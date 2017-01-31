Inter Knock Back Late Chelsea Bid For Italy Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan have knocked back an offer from Chelsea for the signature of winger Antonio Candreva, according to Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato.



Chelsea have been on the lookout for wingers on the final day of the ongoing transfer window and have already failed in an attempt to sign Inter winger Jonathan Biabiany on loan.











However, it seems Biabiany is not the only Inter wide man on Chelsea’s radar as it has been claimed that the club have also slapped in a bid for Candreva in the last few hours.



Chelsea have offered a fee of around €30m for the Inter winger, but the Nerazzurri have knocked back the bid and are unlikely to sell the player in the next few hours.





The 29-year-old is an important member of Inter’s squad and the club are in no mood to sell such an important player on the final day of the window with very little time left to sign an able replacement.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea look to up the ante for Candreva in the remaining hours of the window or shift their focus towards other attainable targets.



The winger joined Inter from Lazio last summer and has scored five goals and provided six assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

