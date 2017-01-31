Inter Milan Winger Turns Down Chelsea’s Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Jonathan Biabiany has turned down Chelsea’s approach as the Inter Milan winger is not interested in a loan deal.



The Blues are keen to bolster their squad to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table and identified Biabiany as a possible January recruit.











It has been claimed that Chelsea opened talks with Inter over the possibility of signing the 28-year-old on a loan deal until the end of the season.



However, according to Sky Italia, Biabiany has rejected Chelsea’s approach as he does not want a simple six-month loan deal, with the Frenchman waiting for other proposals, including from China.





Biabiany, who has firmly fallen out of favour at Inter Milan this season, is contracted with the Italian giants until the summer of 2019.

He has thus far managed to clock up just 149 minutes over three appearances this season, with all of those coming in the Europa League.



Biabiany counts Chievo, Parma and Sampdoria amongst his former employers.

