06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2017 - 22:44 GMT

Ipswich Town Confirm Nottingham Forest Bid For Luke Chambers, Offer Rejected

 




Ipswich Town have confirmed that Nottingham Forest did make a late bid for captain Luke Chambers.

Nottingham Forest wanted to snap up the 31-year-old centre-back on transfer deadline day as they bid to increase interim manager Gary Brazil's options at the back for the second half of the season.




And Ipswich have confirmed that a bid did come in from their Championship rivals for Chambers, who counts Nottingham Forest amongst his former clubs.

But Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy was not willing to allow the defender to leave Portman Road.
 


Chambers, who started his career at Northampton Town, played for Nottingham Forest from 2007 until 2012, at which point he joined Ipswich.

The defender completed all 90 minutes for Ipswich this evening as the Tractor Boys suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Steve McClaren's Derby County.

Ipswich are 17th in the Championship standings, with Nottingham Forest just one place and two points below McCarthy's men.
 