Juventus Won’t Get Into Bidding War With Chelsea For Defender

Juventus are not willing to be involved in a bidding war with Chelsea for Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.



The 23-year-old, whose present contract with Schalke will expire this summer, has been linked with leaving the Bundesliga outfit in January.











The Juventus hierarchy contacted the player’s representatives earlier in the month and offered him terms on a contract with the Bianconeri as they identified the Bosnian as a replacement for Patrice Evra, who departed for Marseille last week.



However, Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for Kolasinac, who has also been on the radar of Liverpool and Arsenal, on Monday as Blues boss Antonio Conte prepares to snatch the left-back from under his former club’s noses.





Juventus, who previously offered €4m to Schalke for Kolasinac, are unwilling to participate in a bidding war with Chelsea which will see the price of the player rise.

Kolasinac has thus far made 18 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring twice and providing six assists.



It remains to be seen if Chelsea push to snap up the youngster before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday.

