Leeds United Chase For Ashley Fletcher Killed Off

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's chase for West Ham United forward Ashley Fletcher appears to be over.



The Whites have been keen on taking Fletcher to Elland Road on loan for the majority of the winter transfer window, but were playing the waiting game, as West Ham needed to bring in another striker to be willing to allow him to leave.











But with the Hammers having pulled out of their bid to sign Scott Hogan from Brentford, Fletcher will not be leaving.



According to the Press Association, West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed that Fletcher will remain at the London Stadium this month.





And in doing so, Bilic has killed off Leeds' hopes of landing the former Manchester United forward.