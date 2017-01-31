Leeds United Confirm Signing of Swansea City Star On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have snapped up Modou Barrow from Swansea City on a loan deal.



Whites boss Garry Monk knows Barrow well from his time at the Liberty Stadium and after the disappointment at missing out on Ashley Fletcher, who is staying at West Ham, has moved to bring in the 24-year-old.











Barrow has landed at Elland Road on a loan deal running until the end of the season and joins Alfonso Pedraza through the door at Leeds on deadline day.



Monk took Barrow to Swansea while in charge of the Welsh giants, snapping him up from Ostersunds FK, and will now be able to call upon him for the Whites' promotion push in the Championship.





The winger made 19 appearances for Swansea in the current campaign, but has been allowed to move on by Swans boss Paul Clement and will now fight for a spot in the side at Leeds.