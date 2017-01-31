XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2017 - 20:46 GMT

Leeds United Confirm Signing of Swansea City Star On Loan

 




Leeds United have snapped up Modou Barrow from Swansea City on a loan deal.

Whites boss Garry Monk knows Barrow well from his time at the Liberty Stadium and after the disappointment at missing out on Ashley Fletcher, who is staying at West Ham, has moved to bring in the 24-year-old.




Barrow has landed at Elland Road on a loan deal running until the end of the season and joins Alfonso Pedraza through the door at Leeds on deadline day.

Monk took Barrow to Swansea while in charge of the Welsh giants, snapping him up from Ostersunds FK, and will now be able to call upon him for the Whites' promotion push in the Championship.
 


The winger made 19 appearances for Swansea in the current campaign, but has been allowed to move on by Swans boss Paul Clement and will now fight for a spot in the side at Leeds.

Barrow has joined Leeds too late to make his debut on Wednesday against Blackburn Rovers.

But he could feature against Cardiff City at the weekend, along with Pedraza.

Leeds have not disclosed if there is a purchase option in Barrow's loan agreement.
 