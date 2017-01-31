Leeds United Interest In Swansea City Winger Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Talk that Leeds United are chasing Swansea City's Mo Barrow has been played down, with the Whites instead focusing on getting the capture of Alfonso Pedraza over the line.



Leeds have agreed a loan deal to sign Pedraza from Spanish La Liga outfit Villarreal and he has arrived in England, with the Whites looking to quickly push the final details over the line.











Garry Monk's men have been chasing another attacker and were keen on West Ham's Ashley Fletcher, however the Hammers have refused to play ball.



It is now increasingly claimed that Leeds are looking at Swansea winger Barrow as a potential addition.





But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Barrow does not appear to be an option currently in play for the Championship side.