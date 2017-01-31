XRegister
31/01/2017 - 23:58 GMT

Leeds United Linked Striker Omar Bogle Snapped Up By Wigan

 




Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of striker Omar Bogle, who had been linked with Leeds United, from Grimsby Town.

Bogle has been linked with a number of clubs throughout the course of the winter transfer window, but it is Wigan who have pushed a deal over the line for the 23-year-old.




The Latics have confirmed that Bogle put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year contract at the club, just before the transfer window slammed shut on Tuesday evening.

Wigan boss Warren Joyce is delighted to have bagged Bogle from Grimsby and feels he has landed a pure finisher.
 


He told his club's official site: "Omar is a finisher, and he has scored goals at every level he has played at.

"He needs to take it to the next level now but we are convinced he has the attributes to be a success here", Joyce added.

Bogle has hit the back of the net on 19 occasions in 30 games in all competitions for Grimsby so far this season.

He joins a side fighting to stay in the Championship, with Wigan sitting inside the relegation zone and three points from safety.

Scoring goals has been a problem for the Latics this term, with just 24 netted in 27 league games.
 