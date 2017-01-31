Leeds United Linked Striker Omar Bogle Snapped Up By Wigan

Follow @insidefutbol





Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of striker Omar Bogle, who had been linked with Leeds United, from Grimsby Town.



Bogle has been linked with a number of clubs throughout the course of the winter transfer window, but it is Wigan who have pushed a deal over the line for the 23-year-old.











The Latics have confirmed that Bogle put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year contract at the club, just before the transfer window slammed shut on Tuesday evening.



Wigan boss Warren Joyce is delighted to have bagged Bogle from Grimsby and feels he has landed a pure finisher.





He told his club's official site: "Omar is a finisher, and he has scored goals at every level he has played at.