06 October 2016

31/01/2017 - 10:06 GMT

Leeds United Poised To Miss Out On Winger Target

 




Leeds United target Sergi Canos is scheduled to undergo a medical with Brentford after the club agreed a fee with Norwich City for his signature.

The 19-year-old Spanish winger joined Norwich City from Liverpool last summer but has seriously struggled to make a mark at the Championship outfit, with his last league appearance coming in August last year.




Leeds United were interested in snapping up the winger in the ongoing transfer window on a loan deal, but the Canaries were only keen on a permanent transfer for Canos.

And the young winger is now on his way to Brentford as according to Sky Sports News HQ, the Bees have reached an agreement over a fee with Norwich for the player.
 


Brentford are set to pay a sum of £2.5m to the Canaries for Canos and the winger will undergo a medical with the club later today before signing on the dotted line with the Griffin Park outfit.  

The Spaniard was snapped up by Liverpool from the Barcelona academy in 2013, but Canos struggled to make an impact with the Reds before shifting base last summer.

Canos’ move to Brentford is also expected to have a domino effect on a few deadline day deals with the Bees expected to sell Scott Hogan, who has attracted interest from Aston Villa and West Ham.
 