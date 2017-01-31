Leeds United Striker Has Scottish Interest But No Move Expected

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United youngster Lee Erwin is set to stay on loan at Oldham Athletic, despite offers from Scotland.



The striker, who joined Oldham on a season-long loan deal in the summer, is yet to make any significant impact for the League One outfit.











Erwin has thus far made 29 appearances in all competitions for Oldham, scoring just four times and setting up two goals.



The 22-year-old, who joined Leeds from Motherwell in the summer of 2015, has been linked with a return to Scotland, with Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock reportedly interested in snapping him up.





However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Erwin will stay at Boundary Park, despite interest from north of the border.

Erwin, whose present contract with Leeds runs until 2018, has so far amassed 12 appearances for the Whites.



The former Scotland Under-19 international is yet to score or provide an assist for the Yorkshire giants.

