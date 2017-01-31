XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2017 - 09:58 GMT

Leeds United Striker Has Scottish Interest But No Move Expected

 




Leeds United youngster Lee Erwin is set to stay on loan at Oldham Athletic, despite offers from Scotland.

The striker, who joined Oldham on a season-long loan deal in the summer, is yet to make any significant impact for the League One outfit.




Erwin has thus far made 29 appearances in all competitions for Oldham, scoring just four times and setting up two goals.

The 22-year-old, who joined Leeds from Motherwell in the summer of 2015, has been linked with a return to Scotland, with Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock reportedly interested in snapping him up.
 


However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Erwin will stay at Boundary Park, despite interest from north of the border.

Erwin, whose present contract with Leeds runs until 2018, has so far amassed 12 appearances for the Whites.

The former Scotland Under-19 international is yet to score or provide an assist for the Yorkshire giants.
 