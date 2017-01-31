Leonardo Ulloa Waiting For Permission To Travel To Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa is waiting for the green signal to travel to Sunderland on deadline day in order to complete his move away from the King Power Stadium.



Sunderland are pushing hard to sign the Argentine striker in the last hours of the ongoing transfer window and have made a last ditch bid of around £7.5m plus add-ons.











David Moyes is keen to provide more help to Jermain Defoe in attack and Ulloa is the man Sunderland are trying to bring in on deadline day.



And Ulloa is also interested in moving to the Stadium of Light today and according to Sky Sports News HQ, he is waiting by the phone to get a call from his representatives to get the green signal in order to move to the north east.





The Argentine striker has gone on the war path with Leicester and manager Claudio Ranieri to force a move out of the King Power Stadium this month.

His agent attacked Ranieri earlier in the month and the player also had some unflattering words for the Leicester manager in order to get a move away in the ongoing transfer window.



Ulloa did arrive for training earlier this morning at Leicester, but has left the training ground, hoping not to return to the club again.

