Lille Close To Signing Everton Talent

Everton starlet David Henen is close to completing a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 outfit Lille on deadline day.



Joining Everton from Anderlecht in the summer of 2014, the Belgian has struggled to make his mark on Merseyside and is yet to make a senior appearance for the Toffees.











After having loan spells at Olympiacos and Fleetwood Town, the 20-year-old winger is finally on his way out of England and is close to completing a move to Lille.



According to Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg, the Ligue 1 outfit are close to an agreement with Everton for the signature of Henen and the deal is expected to go through on deadline day.





It has been claimed that a permanent transfer is on the cards and the youngster will sign a four-year contract with Lille after the two clubs work out the final details of their agreement.

Henen made 35 appearances for Everton’s reserve side but failed to make the grade at senior level and has never been considered by Ronald Koeman for a berth in his squad this season.



He still has 18 months left on his contract with Everton, but the Belgian is expected to try to restart his career with Lille in France.

