Liverpool Defender’s Agent In Talks With Crystal Palace

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho’s agent is currently in talks with Crystal Palace over a move to Selhurst Park for his client on deadline day.



The French defender has a major falling out with Jurgen Klopp in the summer and he has been completely frozen out of the first team picture since the start of the season.











The 26-year-old defender has been desperately seeking a move out of the club this month and with a few hours left in the winter window, he is yet to find a new home.



Palace are interested in snapping up the player and have even slapped in a bid for the Liverpool defender with a view to completing a transfer for the player on deadline day.





And according to French outlet Telefoot, the player’s agent is currently in London and is holding talks with Eagles with hopes of finding a solution for his client by the time the window slams shut tonight.

Liverpool are said to be demanding a fee of around €23m for a permanent transfer for Sakho and it remains to be seen whether the Frenchman manages to join Palace by the end of the day.



The Frenchman has been training with Liverpool's reserves since the start of the season and is desperate to find the exit door at the club, with hopes of staying in the Premier League.



Sakho is one of the number of players Sam Allardyce is eyeing bringing in through the doors at Crystal Palace by the end of the window tonight.

