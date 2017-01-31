XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2017 - 11:51 GMT

Liverpool Defender’s Agent In Talks With Crystal Palace

 




Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho’s agent is currently in talks with Crystal Palace over a move to Selhurst Park for his client on deadline day.

The French defender has a major falling out with Jurgen Klopp in the summer and he has been completely frozen out of the first team picture since the start of the season.




The 26-year-old defender has been desperately seeking a move out of the club this month and with a few hours left in the winter window, he is yet to find a new home.

Palace are interested in snapping up the player and have even slapped in a bid for the Liverpool defender with a view to completing a transfer for the player on deadline day.
 


And according to French outlet Telefoot, the player’s agent is currently in London and is holding talks with Eagles with hopes of finding a solution for his client by the time the window slams shut tonight.  

Liverpool are said to be demanding a fee of around €23m for a permanent transfer for Sakho and it remains to be seen whether the Frenchman manages to join Palace by the end of the day.

The Frenchman has been training with Liverpool's reserves since the start of the season and is desperate to find the exit door at the club, with hopes of staying in the Premier League.

Sakho is one of the number of players Sam Allardyce is eyeing bringing in through the doors at Crystal Palace by the end of the window tonight.
 