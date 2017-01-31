XRegister
06 October 2016

31/01/2017 - 16:13 GMT

Liverpool Star Travelling Down To London In Anticipation of Crystal Palace Move

 




Mamadou Sakho is on the way to London from Liverpool to seal a move to Crystal Palace, according to the Times.

Palace have been in talks with Liverpool and Sakho's agent as they attempt to push a deal over the line for the France international centre-back.




There is no place for Sakho at Liverpool, where he has been frozen out, however the Reds have still been demanding a minimum fee of £20m for the former Paris Saint-Germain star.

It is unclear whether Crystal Palace have agreed to meet the £20m figure, but a breakthrough appears to have been made as Sakho is travelling down by train to London.
 


The defender has not played a single minute of first team football for Liverpool this season after he fell out with manager Jurgen Klopp.

Sakho will be keen to clock up regular game time and will follow the path trodden by another former Liverpool star in Christian Benteke if he joins the Eagles.

He will also be walking into a relegation dogfight in the Premier League with Sam Allardyce's men.
 