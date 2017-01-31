Liverpool Star Travelling Down To London In Anticipation of Crystal Palace Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Mamadou Sakho is on the way to London from Liverpool to seal a move to Crystal Palace, according to the Times.



Palace have been in talks with Liverpool and Sakho's agent as they attempt to push a deal over the line for the France international centre-back.











There is no place for Sakho at Liverpool, where he has been frozen out, however the Reds have still been demanding a minimum fee of £20m for the former Paris Saint-Germain star.



It is unclear whether Crystal Palace have agreed to meet the £20m figure, but a breakthrough appears to have been made as Sakho is travelling down by train to London.





The defender has not played a single minute of first team football for Liverpool this season after he fell out with manager Jurgen Klopp.