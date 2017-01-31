Liverpool Sticking To £20m Asking Price For Crystal Palace Target, Wages Also Issue

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool will not budge from their asking price of £20m for Mamadou Sakho, something which, along with his high wages, could scupper a switch to Crystal Palace.



Sakho has been thoroughly frozen out of the first team picture at Anfield and he has been tipped throughout the transfer window to move on.











But Liverpool's insistence on a permanent transfer and a price tag of £20m is making a deal tough to do for Crystal Palace, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



There is also the question of the centre-back's high wages as he takes home over £100,000 per week.





Palace boss Sam Allardyce is hoping to add Sakho to the ranks at Selhurst Park, but a tough day's negotiating appears to lie ahead.