Lyon Looking To Offload Hull City Defensive Target On Deadline Day

Lyon are actively seeking to offload Cameroon international defender Nicolas Nkoulou, who is a target for Hull City going into deadline day.



The 26-year-old defender has not been a regular for the Ligue 1 giants this season but has managed to attract interest from England with Hull trying to take him to the KC Stadium before transfer window closes later tonight.











And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lyon are keen to offload the player too and are actively looking to get him off their books as part of their plans for deadline day.



The defender on his part has rejected the overtures from Hull thus far and is determined to continue at Lyon until the end of the season, but the Tigers have not given up.





Hull still retain an interest in the Cameroon international and have not completely abandoned the idea of convincing him before time runs out on the winter window later tonight.

And it seems they have found an ally in Lyon who are keen to see Nkoulou leave the club as they look to bring in a few more players before the transfer window slams shut.



Nkoulou, who has a contract until 2020 with Lyon, has also earned 72 caps for Cameroon and was recently on national duty in the African Cup of Nations.

