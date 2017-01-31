Manchester United Winger Set To Stay At Old Trafford Despite Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United winger Ashley Young is unlikely to leave Old Trafford on deadline day, despite talk of his departure from the club in recent days.



Jose Mourinho revealed on Sunday that the former Aston Villa man was the only player who could be leaving Manchester United before the transfer window slams shut tonight.











Young has always been keen to continue at Old Trafford, but he has not been playing regularly under Mourinho and with offers from a few Premier League clubs and sides in China, the winger considered leaving Manchester United.



However, according to the BBC, the 31-year-old is unlikely to pack his bags from Old Trafford today and is expected to continue at Manchester United for the rest of the season at least.





Mourinho has already sanctioned deals to sell Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay from his first team squad this month and was known to be keen to hold on to Young for the time being.

And it seems the Manchester United manager has got his wish as the winger has been convinced to continue at Old Trafford, despite offers on his table to leave.



He has a contract until 2018 with Manchester United and has clocked up 151 appearances for the club since joining from Villa in 2011.

