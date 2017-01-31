Moussa Dembele Heads Back To Glasgow, Killing Chelsea Rumours

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is on his way back to Glasgow from London, smashing any flickering hopes of a shock deadline switch to Chelsea.



Chelsea are interested in snapping up the French striker, leading to Celtic slapping a £40m asking price on their coveted asset last night and hopes of a deal quickly faded.











However, the Frenchman was spotted on a flight to London earlier today, which sent the rumour mill into overdrive and the talk of a sensational deadline day swoop involving the striker started to make the rounds.



It quickly emerged that Dembele was coming to England for medical reasons as he had an appointment with specialists in the English capital regarding his niggling knee problems.





The talk of a Chelsea switch still refused to go away before sources close to the player denied any chance of the 20-year-old forward joining the current Premier League leaders.

And according to Sky Sports News HQ, the player is on his way back Scotland, shutting out any rumour that suggested that a deadline day switch to Chelsea was ever on the cards today.



Dembele has scored 20 goals in 38 appearances for Celtic this season and has a contract until 2020 with the Scottish champions.

