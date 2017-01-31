Nathaniel Clyne Plays – Liverpool Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield this evening.



The Reds head into the game at Anfield on a dire run of form, having lost their last three consecutive games, all at home, and having failed to register a single league win so far in 2017. Jurgen Klopp's men have slipped down to fourth spot in the table as a result.











Klopp will be desperate for Liverpool to turn the tide tonight and in an effort to do just that he picks Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana as a front trio, while Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson will aim to win the midfield battle. Nathaniel Clyne is fit enough to slot in at right-back, while Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip are the central defensive pairing.



From the bench, the former Borussia Dortmund manager can bring on Sadio Mane if needed, while Daniel Sturridge will also be looking to feature.



Liverpool Team vs Chelsea



Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino



Substitutes: Karius, Klavan, Moreno, Lucas, Mane, Origi, Sturridge

