Newcastle Officials Racing Against Time To Sign Crystal Palace Winger

Newcastle United are working hard behind the scenes in order to sign Andros Townsend back from Crystal Palace on deadline day.



Townsend joined Palace from Newcastle last summer and while he has played regular football, the winger has struggled to make any notable impact in a difficult campaign for the Eagles.











It has been suggested that Sam Allardyce is ready to offload the former Tottenham man on deadline day and Newcastle United are interested in taking him back to St. James’ Park.



Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has been pressurising the club board to meet Palace’s demands for Townsend and according to the Chronicle, Magpies officials were working late last night to come up with an offer.





The Championship outfit are hoping to sign him on an initial loan deal on deadline day with a permanent transfer in the summer should Newcastle return to the Premier League.

Benitez is keen to bolster his squad to further boost Newcastle’s chances of achieving automatic promotion to the top tier and wants Townsend to be part of those plans.



The winger has scored just once and provided three assists in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles in the ongoing season and could agree to move back to his old club to rekindle his form.

