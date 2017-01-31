XRegister
06 October 2016

31/01/2017 - 22:17 GMT

Newcastle United Admit Defeat In Andros Townsend Chase

 




Andros Townsend will not be returning to Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports News HQ, with the move called off.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez had been confident that an agreement could be reached to take Townsend back to St. James' Park before the window slams shut.




But the Magpies have not been able to get a deal agreed and as such Townsend will not be reinforcing Benitez's options.

The writing was on the wall for Newcastle earlier this evening when Sam Allardyce named Townsend amongst the substitutes for Crystal Palace's clash against Bournemouth.
 


The winger came off the bench at Dean Court, replacing James McArthur in the 76th minute as Crystal Palace grabbed a crucial 2-0 win on the south coast.

Townsend will now knuckle down and bid to help Palace avoid relegation from the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Benitez might look to rekindle his interest in Townsend when the transfer window opens again in the summer.
 