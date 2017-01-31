Newcastle United Admit Defeat In Andros Townsend Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Andros Townsend will not be returning to Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports News HQ, with the move called off.



Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez had been confident that an agreement could be reached to take Townsend back to St. James' Park before the window slams shut.











But the Magpies have not been able to get a deal agreed and as such Townsend will not be reinforcing Benitez's options.



The writing was on the wall for Newcastle earlier this evening when Sam Allardyce named Townsend amongst the substitutes for Crystal Palace's clash against Bournemouth.





The winger came off the bench at Dean Court, replacing James McArthur in the 76th minute as Crystal Palace grabbed a crucial 2-0 win on the south coast.