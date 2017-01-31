Newcastle United Bid For Ivory Coast International Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have denied making a bid for Angers forward Nicolas Pepe, who has also been linked with a move to Marseille and Lyon.



The 21-year-old’s performances in Ligue 1 this season have attracted the attention of the Magpies, who are in the market for a forward in the ongoing transfer window.











And there have been reports in France suggesting that Newcastle have made an offer to sign the Ivory Coast international on deadline day, but it seems the situation is entirely different.



According to the Chronicle, the Magpies have denied making any bid for the forward and it is unclear whether Pepe will join Rafael Benitez’s side on the last day of the window.





Newcastle are currently concentrating on signing Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace for the moment and it seems a move for Pepe is an afterthought for the club.

Pepe also has suitors in France with Marseille and Lyon both interested in the player and even Hull City have reportedly slapped in a bid for the 21-year-old Ivorian.



The Ivory Coast international has a contract until the summer of 2019 with Angers.

