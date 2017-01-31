Newcastle United Have Plan To Speed Up Andros Townsend Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United could opt to do away with a medical in order to push through Andros Townsend’s loan move from Crystal Palace today.



The Magpies have been negotiating with Palace over a move for the former Tottenham man and are hoping to sign him on an initial loan deal in the final hours of the ongoing transfer window.











However, an agreement has not been reached yet and Newcastle are racing against time to get the deal over the line, which could lead to them adopting unusual methods to sign Townsend by the time the window slams shut tonight.



According to the Chronicle, due to the loan nature of the move Newcastle are not under any obligation to conduct a medical and could look to do away with the procedure to push through Townsend’s move in time.





Newcastle have an extensive dossier on the winger’s medical history due to them just selling the player last summer and if any major issues do crop up, the Magpies will be able to send him back to Palace.

Townsend has travelled with the Palace squad for their game against Bournemouth today, but that is not expected to hinder the move as the paperwork for the deal is expected to be finalised in the final hours of the window.



Newcastle are looking to sign him on a loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent should they get promoted to the Premier League next season.

