Newcastle United Target Refuses To Make Swansea City Move

Ryad Boudebouz, who has been linked with Newcastle United this month, will not be going to Swansea City after the Welsh giants failed with an €8m deadline day offer.
The goalscoring midfielder has been in fine form for Montpellier this term and has drawn attention from a number of clubs, including Lazio and Tottenham Hotspur.
Swansea though mounted a serious attempt to take Boudebouz to the Liberty Stadium today, but failed.
According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Swansea put a bid of €8m in for Boudebouz, but the player made clear he did not want to move to the Premier League club.
Montpellier have been keen to keep Boudebouz until at least the summer in light of his fine form for the club in the current campaign.
And it does appear he will be staying put at the Stade de la Mosson until at least the end of the season.
The 26-year-old has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Montpellier so far this term, scoring eight goals.
Montpellier sit in 15th spot in the Ligue 1 standings.