No Crystal Palace Or Hull City Switch For French Midfielder

Yann M'Vila will not be joining either Crystal Palace or Hull City before the transfer window closes this evening.



The French midfielder had been strongly linked with moves to both Premier League clubs, with claims that Hull especially had made signing him on deadline day a priority.











But according to French outlet Foot Mercato, no deal has been agreed and M'Vila is staying at Russian club Rubin Kazan.



The tigerish midfielder has been in good form in Russia with Rubin Kazan this term and it was thought he could head back to the Premier League following a spell with Sunderland.





But despite Palace and Hull looking to make signings as they battle against relegation from the top flight, M'Vila will not be joining.