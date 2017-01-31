Nottingham Forest Lodge Enquiry For Norwich City Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest have enquired with Norwich City about the availability of defender Ryan Bennett on deadline day.



The former England Under-21 international was a certain starter for the Canaries until recently, but has not played a minute of Championship football in the new year.











And it seems the 26-year-old defender is attracting interest in the final hours of the winter window as according to the BBC, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing him today.



The Championship outfit have touched based with Norwich, enquiring about the availability of Bennett for a transfer today and are hoping to receive a positive response.





Gary Brazil is keen to bring in a few players on deadline day as he looks to shape his squad for the second half of the season and it seem Bennett is on his short list of targets.

However, it remains to be seen whether Alex Neil agrees to part with a player who until recently was an important member of his starting eleven and weaken his squad on deadline day.



Bennett has clocked up 24 appearances for the Canaries this season and has a contract until the summer with the club.



Norwich could look to cash in on him today or risk losing the player on a free transfer in the next window.

