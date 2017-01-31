Nottingham Forest Put Finishing Touches To Zach Clough Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest are putting the finishing touches to the signing of Zach Clough from Bolton Wanderers.



The Championship outfit are working to strengthen their squad before the window closes this evening and are on the verge of having Clough confirmed as a new face at the City Ground.











According to the BBC, Forest are paying £2.5m to Bolton to sign Clough, giving the Trotters a much-needed influx of funds.



Clough will increase interim boss Gary Brazil's options at Forest, with the caretaker manager currently performing well; Forest beat Rotherham United 2-0 this evening to sit in 18th spot in the Championship table, just four points off 12th placed Birmingham City.





Clough is a product of Bolton's youth system, having come through the ranks at the club.