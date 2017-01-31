XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2017 - 21:58 GMT

Nottingham Forest Put Finishing Touches To Zach Clough Signing

 




Nottingham Forest are putting the finishing touches to the signing of Zach Clough from Bolton Wanderers.

The Championship outfit are working to strengthen their squad before the window closes this evening and are on the verge of having Clough confirmed as a new face at the City Ground.




According to the BBC, Forest are paying £2.5m to Bolton to sign Clough, giving the Trotters a much-needed influx of funds.

Clough will increase interim boss Gary Brazil's options at Forest, with the caretaker manager currently performing well; Forest beat Rotherham United 2-0 this evening to sit in 18th spot in the Championship table, just four points off 12th placed Birmingham City.
 


Clough is a product of Bolton's youth system, having come through the ranks at the club.

Just 21 years old, Clough made the breakthrough to the first team in 2015, when handed his debut by former Bolton boss Neil Lennon.

The striker, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, scored seven goals in the Championship for Bolton last season.
 