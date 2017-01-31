Official: Leeds United Sign Alfonso Pedraza

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Spanish winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan from Villarreal for the remainder of the season.
The Whites moved quickly to set up a deal for Pedraza as the end of the transfer window loomed and agreed a deal with Villarreal which saw the wide-man's loan spell at second tier side Lugo ended.
Leeds, who have handed Pedraza the number 20 shirt, announced: "Leeds United are delighted to confirm the transfer deadline day arrival of Spanish winger Alfonso Pedraza."
The Yorkshire giants will be compelled to keep Pedraza on a permanent basis at the end of the season if they win promotion to the Premier League.
In that eventuality, Villarreal will bank €10m from the Whites for the highly rated winger.
Pedraza reinforces Garry Monk's squad, which is currently pushing for promotion from the Championship.
Leeds have lost one player this month in the shape of Alex Mowatt, who has joined Barnsley, but have now added a fresh face too in Pedraza.