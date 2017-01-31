Official: Leeds United Sign Alfonso Pedraza

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Spanish winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan from Villarreal for the remainder of the season.



The Whites moved quickly to set up a deal for Pedraza as the end of the transfer window loomed and agreed a deal with Villarreal which saw the wide-man's loan spell at second tier side Lugo ended.











Leeds, who have handed Pedraza the number 20 shirt, announced: " Leeds United are delighted to confirm the transfer deadline day arrival of Spanish winger Alfonso Pedraza."



The Yorkshire giants will be compelled to keep Pedraza on a permanent basis at the end of the season if they win promotion to the Premier League.





In that eventuality, Villarreal will bank €10m from the Whites for the highly rated winger.