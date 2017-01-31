Out-of-favour Leeds United Star Has Interest But Is Unlikely To Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





Out-of-favour Leeds United goalkeeper Ross Turnbull is not expected to leave Elland Road today despite interest from lower league clubs.



The veteran goalkeeper joined Leeds from Barnsley in the summer of 2015, but has so far struggled to make his mark at Elland Road, making just one senior appearance thus far.











Under Garry Monk he made the bench four times earlier in the season, but since August he has not even made any of the matchday squads for Leeds, leading to speculation that he could leave the club in the ongoing window.



However, Turnbull is yet to be out of the door at Elland Road and it has been claimed that the situation is unlikely to change on the day of the winter transfer window as well.





According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a few lower league clubs are interested in snapping up Turnbull, but the 32-year-old is likely to stay put at Elland Road for the time being.

The veteran goalkeeper has a contract until the summer with Leeds United and is likely to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season, rather than find a new home today.



Turnbull has a Premier League and Champions League winners’ medal from his time at Chelsea, but has steadily fallen off the radar over the last few years.

