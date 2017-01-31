XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2017 - 15:01 GMT

Rangers Boss Mark Warburton Insists No Further Transfer Business

 




Rangers manager Mark Warburton has drawn a line under his club’s transfer business for the window following their capture of goalkeeper Jak Alnwick from Port Vale.

The Scottish giants confirmed the signature of the 23-year-old English goalkeeper from the League One outfit on a three-and-a-half-year contract, as he became the latest new face in Warburton’s squad.




Rangers signed Jon Toral and Emerson Hyndman on loan deals from Arsenal and Bournemouth respectively earlier in the month as they looked to strengthen their midfield numbers in the ongoing window.

And the Rangers boss has revealed that the club are unlikely to engage in any other transfer business today and drew the line on the club’s involvement in the deadline day rush.
 


Warburton was quoted as saying by Scottish broadcaster STV: “Jak Alnwick is the final piece of the jigsaw.  

“Unlikely to be any other transfer business today.”

Warburton will be hoping that the former England Under-18 international will be able to provide good competition to Wes Foderingham for a place in the starting eleven after Matt Gilks joined Wigan earlier today.
 