Rangers Target Poised Over Loan Switch To Reading

West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan has revealed that Rangers target Reece Oxford could join Reading on loan on transfer deadline day.



The youngster, who has struggled for game time at West Ham this season, has been linked with a loan move away from the club in January in order to play on a regular basis.











Rangers and Nottingham Forest have been credited with showing interest in Oxford, with the Scottish Premiership outfit even putting forward a loan bid to snap up the 18-year-old, it has been claimed.



However, it seems the young defender will not be heading to the north of the border and will instead remain in England with Championship outfit Reading.





"Don't expect much coming in today”, Sullivan was quoted as saying by West Ham's official Twitter account.

“We might have a couple of young players going out on loan.



“Oxford might be going to Reading."



Oxford has managed just two senior appearances for West Ham in the present campaign, with both of those coming in the Europa League qualifiers back in August.



The teenager’s present contract with the Hammers runs until the summer of 2021.

