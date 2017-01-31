XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2017 - 11:23 GMT

Ross McCormack Confirmed As Nottingham Forest Target

 




Nottingham Forest want to snap Ross McCormack before the transfer window slams shut this evening.

McCormack could leave Aston Villa and, according to BBC Nottingham Sport, he is wanted at the City Ground by a Forest side desperately looking for inspiration.




The striker has fallen out of favour at Villa Park after failing to show up for training earlier this month, having claimed the gates at his home would not open.

Villa boss Steve Bruce has told McCormack to apologise and stressed he will remain out of favour until he does so.
 


However, the former Leeds United and Fulham hitman could move on if a switch to Nottingham Forest can be agreed.

Villa are willing to listen to offers for the proven Championship goalscorer and are moving to bring in Scott Hogan from Brentford today in a further sign McCormack may be about to leave.

He was snapped up by Villa from Fulham last summer.
 