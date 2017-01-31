Source Close To Celtic Star Denies Chelsea Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Moussa Dembele’s representatives have denied that the Frenchman is arriving in London to sign for Chelsea, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



There has been speculation in recent hours that Chelsea are interested in snapping up the French striker on deadline day, which led to Celtic slapping a £40m asking price on their player.











The noise surrounding the player’s future at Celtic reached fever pitch when he was spotted on a flight to London from Glasgow with rumours suggesting that he could be arriving in England to join Chelsea.



However, it emerged that Dembele is only arriving in London to consult with a specialist over his niggling knee problems and a move to Chelsea has been denied by sources close to the player.





The 20-year-old has striker has taken Scottish football by storm in his first season at Celtic and has already scored 20 goals in 38 appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

And it has been suggested that Dembele is happy in Scotland and will at least end the season with Celtic as he looks to hold on to his form.



Antonio Conte will not be signing the Frenchman today for Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether he manages to bring in any new players before the window slams shut tonight.

