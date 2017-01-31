XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2017 - 11:43 GMT

Source Close To Celtic Star Denies Chelsea Switch

 




Celtic striker Moussa Dembele’s representatives have denied that the Frenchman is arriving in London to sign for Chelsea, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

There has been speculation in recent hours that Chelsea are interested in snapping up the French striker on deadline day, which led to Celtic slapping a £40m asking price on their player.




The noise surrounding the player’s future at Celtic reached fever pitch when he was spotted on a flight to London from Glasgow with rumours suggesting that he could be arriving in England to join Chelsea.

However, it emerged that Dembele is only arriving in London to consult with a specialist over his niggling knee problems and a move to Chelsea has been denied by sources close to the player.
 


The 20-year-old has striker has taken Scottish football by storm in his first season at Celtic and has already scored 20 goals in 38 appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side.  

And it has been suggested that Dembele is happy in Scotland and will at least end the season with Celtic as he looks to hold on to his form.

Antonio Conte will not be signing the Frenchman today for Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether he manages to bring in any new players before the window slams shut tonight.
 