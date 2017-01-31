XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2017 - 20:18 GMT

Southampton Knock Back Sunderland Offer For Jay Rodriguez

 




Premier League relegation battlers Sunderland have been left disappointed in their attempt to sign Jay Rodriguez from Southampton, according to the BBC.

The Black Cats are on the lookout for new signings as they fight to save their Premier League status at the end of the season.




David Moyes has already signed Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo from his former club Everton but is looking for more before the transfer window shuts tonight.

The club have also shown keen interest in signing Leonardo Ulloa from Leicester City though the Premier League giants have reportedly rejected three bids from the club.
 


The offer isn't going to be improved further and the side placed rock bottom have turned their attention elsewhere in search of players.  

Southampton though aren't keen about losing Rodriguez this late in the transfer window and in spite of £12m bid, have said that the player will stay put.

The 27-year-old joined the Saints back in 2012 and has so far played in a total of 115 matches for them scoring 34 goals and has provided his team-mates with 12 assists.
 