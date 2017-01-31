Southampton On Verge Of Confirming Striker Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini has passed his medical ahead of completing his proposed move to Southampton on deadline day.



After weeks of negotiations, Southampton and Napoli finally reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of the Italy international to the St. Mary’s Stadium.











The Saints have agreed to pay an initial fee of €17.5m to Napoli plus another €3m as bonus payments and ten per cent of any future sale of the 25-year-old striker from Southampton.



Gabbiadini arrived in England earlier today to complete the formalities of a transfer and according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the forward has passed his medical with the club.





The Italy international is expected to sign the contract with Southampton soon, with the club expected to make the deal official any time later today to put an end to the transfer saga.

Gabbiadini scored 25 goals in 79 appearances for Napoli and the Saints will be hoping that the Italy international will be able to rekindle his form in England in the second half of the season.



The striker also has six international caps to his name with Italy and will be hoping to win a place back in the national team with his performances on the south coast of England.

