06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2017 - 23:37 GMT

Such History And Tradition – Scott Hogan Delights At Aston Villa Move

 




Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Scott Hogan from Brentford and the hitman is delighted to have joined a club he feels is dripping in history and tradition.

Villa have not confirmed the sum they are paying for Hogan, but it is claimed to be a deal which could be worth up to £12m for the Bees.




Hogan had been strongly linked with West Ham United, but it is Aston Villa who have landed the striker.

And Hogan is delighted, telling his new club's official site: "I’m delighted to be at a club like Aston Villa.
 


"With its history and tradition I can’t wait to start working hard and helping the team", Hogan continued, before looking ahead to linking up with his new team-mates on Wednesday.

"It all happened quite quickly and now I'm looking forward to meeting my new team-mates tomorrow and beginning a new chapter in my career."

The 24-year-old has netted 14 times in the Championship this season and Aston Villa will be hoping Hogan can bring goals with him to Villa Park.

Hogan has signed a contract running until the summer of 2021 with Steve Bruce's side.

Brentford thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 at Griffin Park this evening and Bruce will be hoping Hogan can have an instant impact.
 