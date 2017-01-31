XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2017 - 15:32 GMT

Sunderland Vow Not To Improve Leonardo Ulloa Offer Further

 




Sunderland have vowed not to go in with another offer for Leonardo Ulloa after seeing their third bid rejected by Leicester City, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

Black Cats manager David Moyes wants Ulloa at the Stadium of Light and the striker has been waiting for the green light to make his way up to the north east.




But Ulloa has not been given permission as Sunderland cannot agree a fee with Leicester for his services.

The Black Cats have just seen a third offer, set at £7.5m, rejected by the Foxes and have vowed not to go back in with an improved bid.
 


As such Ulloa is in a tricky position as he is desperate to leave the champions.

The striker has vowed not to play for Leicester again as he looks to push through a move away from the King Power Stadium.

There has also been interest in Ulloa from La Liga side Alaves.
 