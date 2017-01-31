XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2017 - 14:58 GMT

Valencia Reject West Brom Offer For Defender

 




Valencia have knocked back an initial loan offer from West Brom for the signature of Tunisian defender Aymen Abdennour.

The 27-year-old defender has often been linked with a move to England over the last few transfer windows , but he has stayed put at the Spanish club thus far despite interest from other clubs.




West Brom are looking to strengthen their squad on the final day of the winter window and according to French news outlet Foot Mercato, they slapped in an offer for Abdennour earlier today.

The Baggies are keen to sign the player on an initial loan with an option for a permanent transfer, but it has been claimed that Valencia have rejected the overtures from the Premier League outfit.
 


The defender remains an important part of the Valencia set-up and the club are unwilling to lose a player on the final day of the window, without a replacement lined up.  

It remains to be seen whether West Brom test Valencia’s resolve further with another bid or look for other solutions in the final hours of the winter window.

Abdennour is set to return to club football soon after Tunisia were knocked out of the African Cup of Nations and it seems he will be back in the Valencia squad, rather than joining a new club.

He has a contract until 2020 with Los Che.
 