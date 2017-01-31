Wages Issue Scuppered Carl Jenkinson’s Crystal Palace Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Carl Jenkinson’s move from Arsenal to Crystal Palace has broken down due to wage differences, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The defender, who has been used sparingly by Arsenal this season, has been heavily linked with a move to Crystal Palace in January in search of more playing time.











While the Gunners are open to the prospect of letting Jenkinson leave, the 24-year-old failed to agree personal terms with the Eagles.



And the deal stalled when Jenkinson learned that he was being offered £35,000 per week, while Jeffrey Schlupp was on £56,000 a week.





Schlupp joined Crystal Palace from Premier League champions Leicester City earlier in the month.

With just a few hours remaining before the winter transfer window slams shut, it remains to be seen if Sam Allardyce’s team make any fresh approach for Jenkinson.



The Englishman has clocked up just 408 minutes over five appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season.

