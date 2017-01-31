XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2017 - 12:46 GMT

Wages Issue Scuppered Carl Jenkinson’s Crystal Palace Move

 




Carl Jenkinson’s move from Arsenal to Crystal Palace has broken down due to wage differences, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

The defender, who has been used sparingly by Arsenal this season, has been heavily linked with a move to Crystal Palace in January in search of more playing time.




While the Gunners are open to the prospect of letting Jenkinson leave, the 24-year-old failed to agree personal terms with the Eagles.

And the deal stalled when Jenkinson learned that he was being offered £35,000 per week, while Jeffrey Schlupp was on £56,000 a week.
 


Schlupp joined Crystal Palace from Premier League champions Leicester City earlier in the month.

With just a few hours remaining before the winter transfer window slams shut, it remains to be seen if Sam Allardyce’s team make any fresh approach for Jenkinson.

The Englishman has clocked up just 408 minutes over five appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season.
 