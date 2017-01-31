West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Keen On Keeping Transfer Powder Dry

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan’s son Jack Sullivan has revealed that it is “very unlikely” for the club to sign anyone on deadline day.



The Hammers, who will face Manchester City on Thursday, presently find themselves 10th in the Premier League table with 28 points from 22 games.











West Ham have been linked with a move for Brentford’s Scott Hogan, but it now seems the London outfit have decided against signing the striker.



And Sullivan, who insisted that West Ham are unlikely to sign anyone on deadline day, however, explained that the club’s stance may change if a quality player becomes available.





He went on to add that West Ham boss Slaven Bilic would prefer not spending now so that more funds are available to him in the summer.

“Very unlikely we sign anyone today, unless someone [with] quality [be]comes available”, Sullivan tweeted.



“The manger would prefer we hold the money till the summer.”



West Ham, who lost Dimitri Payet to Marseille, roped in Robert Snodgrass from fellow Premier League club Hull City in this transfer window.

