X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2017 - 17:05 GMT

West Ham Look For Full-Back But Rule Out Returning For Saint-Etienne Star

 




Premier League giants West Ham are on the lookout for a right-back before the transfer window closes tonight but won't be signing Saint-Etienne's Kevin Malcuit, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

Reports in France have linked the 25-year-old with a move to the Premier League with Slaven Bilic's side reportedly showing interest.




However, Saint-Etienne have resisted offers for the full-back, who still has two-and-a-half years left on his current contract with the club.

Malcuit joined Les Verts back in the summer of 2015 from Niort and has gradually gone on to become an important member of Christophe Galtier's team.
 


Malcuit has featured in 34 matches for the French side so far, setting up five goals for his team-mates.  

A number of clubs have shown interest, with French magazine France Football going on to claim that the Ligue 1 outfit had rejected a bid worth €8m from the Hammers.

The Hammers though won't be returning with any further offers as the transfer window draws to a close.

The possibility of an improved contract is also being discussed by the French side in order to stop clubs showing interest in Malcuit.
 