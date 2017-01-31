West Ham Pull Out Of Scott Hogan Chase, Leeds Move For Ashley Fletcher On Rocks

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham’s decision to pull out of the chase for Brentford striker Scott Hogan could scupper Leeds United’s chances of signing Ashley Fletcher from the Hammers on a deadline day, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.



Fletcher was on Leeds’ radar last summer, before he decided to leave Manchester United for West Ham but has struggled for game time at the London Stadium this season.











The young striker is down the pecking order in Slaven Bilic’s squad and has made a few fleeting substitute appearances in recent weeks, leading to speculation over his future.



Leeds’ are interested in snapping up Fletcher on a loan deal and with reports suggesting that West Ham are chasing Brentford’s Hogan, the Whites were hopeful of signing the former Red Devil.





However, Aston Villa moved into pole position for the Brentford man last night and it has been claimed that West Ham have decided to pull out of the chase for Hogan in recent hours.

With the Hammers unlikely to sign Hogan today, Bilic is also unlikely to sanction a move for Fletcher and in turn scupper Leeds’ hopes of signing the 21-year-old striker.



Leeds are still confident of signing Fletcher on loan, provided West Ham sign a forward and the negotiations are expected to stretch until the last hours of window tonight.



Fletcher has a contract until 2020 with West Ham, but the striker remains keen on playing more football in the second half of the season, something he might not get at West Ham.

