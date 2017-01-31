XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2017 - 16:30 GMT

Wigan Athletic Put Bid In For Leeds United Linked Striker

 




Wigan Athletic have slapped in a bid for Grimsby Town striker Omar Bogle, who has been linked with Leeds United.

Bogle has been linked with leaving Grimsby throughout the transfer window this month, but matters are coming to a head in advance of the window closing this evening.




According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Latics have offered between £750,000 and £1m for the striker; Grimsby have already knocked back bids of £850,000 for their star man.

It is unclear whether the League Two outfit will be willing to play ball with Wigan over Bogle, or whether other clubs may enter the fray.
 


Leeds have been keen to land a striker this month and were chasing West Ham United's Ashley Fletcher.

However, the Hammers have declared Fletcher will not leave on deadline day, something which means the Whites will need to move for other options if they are to still bring in a striker.

Grimsby snapped Bogle up from Solihull Moors in 2015 and he has since been in superb goalscoring form.
 