Wigan Athletic Put Bid In For Leeds United Linked Striker

Wigan Athletic have slapped in a bid for Grimsby Town striker Omar Bogle, who has been linked with Leeds United.



Bogle has been linked with leaving Grimsby throughout the transfer window this month, but matters are coming to a head in advance of the window closing this evening.











According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Latics have offered between £750,000 and £1m for the striker; Grimsby have already knocked back bids of £850,000 for their star man.



It is unclear whether the League Two outfit will be willing to play ball with Wigan over Bogle, or whether other clubs may enter the fray.





Leeds have been keen to land a striker this month and were chasing West Ham United's Ashley Fletcher.