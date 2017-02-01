Anthony Martial On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Hull City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Hull City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have announced their starting side and substitutes to host Hull City in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford this evening.



Jose Mourinho's men recently met the Tigers over two legs in the semi-final of the EFL Cup, winning the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford, but losing the away leg 2-1.











Now the pair lock horns again, but this time in league action, and Mourinho will want the same outcome at Old Trafford. To pick up all three Premier League points, the Portuguese boss picks Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo as his centre-back partnership, with Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera looking to control midfield. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford all play, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is up top.



Off the bench Mourinho can bring on Wayne Rooney if needed, while Anthony Martial and Juan Mata will also be desperate to feature.



Manchester United Team vs Hull City



De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind, Carrick, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Rashford, Ibrahimovic



Substitutes: Romero, Smalling, Young, Lingard, Mata, Martial, Rooney

