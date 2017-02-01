Benfica President Held Talks With Manchester United Officials On Deadline Day

Follow @insidefutbol





Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira held talks with Manchester United on transfer deadline day over defender Victor Lindelof, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola.



Manchester United were linked with Lindelof throughout the January transfer window and it seemed on several occasions that they were all set to sign the Sweden international.











Vieira was in England on Tuesday and held talks with Manchester United officials, with the aim to put a deal in place, even if it would only see Lindelof at Old Trafford in the summer.



But the Benfica president returned to Portugal having failed to reach an agreement with Manchester United.





Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is claimed to be a big fan of Lindelof, having been impressed with his performances at the Estadio da Luz.