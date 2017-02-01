XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/02/2017 - 15:58 GMT

Benfica President Held Talks With Manchester United Officials On Deadline Day

 




Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira held talks with Manchester United on transfer deadline day over defender Victor Lindelof, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola.

Manchester United were linked with Lindelof throughout the January transfer window and it seemed on several occasions that they were all set to sign the Sweden international.




Vieira was in England on Tuesday and held talks with Manchester United officials, with the aim to put a deal in place, even if it would only see Lindelof at Old Trafford in the summer.

But the Benfica president returned to Portugal having failed to reach an agreement with Manchester United.
 


Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is claimed to be a big fan of Lindelof, having been impressed with his performances at the Estadio da Luz.

But there is not yet any agreement in place which will see Lindelof play under the Portuguese manager in England.

Further talks could be held between the two clubs, but Vieira is determined to extract the best possible deal if Lindelof does move to Manchester United.

And other clubs could yet enter the fray for the centre-back.
 