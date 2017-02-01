Celtic And Liverpool Target Expected Back At Club After Going AWOL

Follow @insidefutbol





Eupen expect forward Henry Onyekuru back at the club after they did not give in to his demands for a transfer on deadline day and no bid capable of turning their head landed.



The Belgian side rejected a bid from Celtic earlier in the window, while Liverpool were also keen on Onyekuru, as they looked to keep hold of him.











Onyekuru went AWOL and has now not trained for several days, along with missing Eupen's last two matches.



Now, with the transfer window having closed, Eupen are expecting Onyekuru to return to the club, according to Belgian daily Nieuwsblad.





Eupen are in action this evening in the second leg of their Belgian Cup tie against Zulte Waregem, looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit, and Onyekuru will again not be in the squad.