XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/02/2017 - 13:28 GMT

Chelsea Confirm Branislav Ivanovic’s Zenit Switch

 




Chelsea have officially confirmed the departure of defender Branislav Ivanovic to Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg.

The Serbian defender has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2019 with Zenit and bids farewell to Chelsea following a nine-year spell at Stamford Bridge.




Ivanovic slipped out of the starting eleven picture under Chelsea manager Antonio Conte this season and is now heading to Russia for a new challenge.

The 32-year-old made a whopping 376 appearances for Chelsea during the course of his time in England and had also been linked with a move to another Premier League club in the shape of Everton.
 


The defender's contract was due to expire this coming summer and Chelsea have not disclosed the amount Zenit are paying for Ivanovic.

He joins a side sitting in second spot in the Russian Premier League and fighting for the title.

Zenit are five points adrift of league leaders Spartak Moscow and three points clear of third placed CSKA Moscow.

Ivanovic's new club finished third in the Russian top flight last season.
 