X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/02/2017 - 15:21 GMT

Don’t Know Marco Reus Wants Exit – Dortmund Sporting Director Weighs In On Arsenal Talk

 




Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has rubbished speculation that Arsenal are set to move for Marco Reus with a €60m bid in the summer.

It has been claimed that the Gunners are lining up Reus as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.




But Zorc says that Reus has not indicated he wants to leave Dortmund and brushed aside suggestions Arsenal are ready to snap up the attacking midfielder.

"I will not waste my time with half-baked rumours", the sporting director told German daily Bild.
 


"I do not know anything about it that Marco would like to leave us", Zorc added.

Premier League clubs have regularly been linked with moving for Reus, but so far Dortmund have managed to keep the midfielder at Signal Iduna Park.

He is locked down on a contract with the Bundesliga giants until the summer of 2019.

Dortmund currently sit in fourth spot in the Bundesliga and are facing a battle to secure a spot in next season's Champions League, with Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim, Hertha Berlin and 1.FC Koln all in the mix for two spots; Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig already appear to have the top two cemented.
 