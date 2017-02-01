Don’t Know Marco Reus Wants Exit – Dortmund Sporting Director Weighs In On Arsenal Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has rubbished speculation that Arsenal are set to move for Marco Reus with a €60m bid in the summer.



It has been claimed that the Gunners are lining up Reus as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.











But Zorc says that Reus has not indicated he wants to leave Dortmund and brushed aside suggestions Arsenal are ready to snap up the attacking midfielder.



"I will not waste my time with half-baked rumours", the sporting director told German daily Bild.





"I do not know anything about it that Marco would like to leave us", Zorc added.