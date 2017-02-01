Erik Sviatchenko On Bench – Celtic Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Aberdeen at Parkhead in a Scottish Premiership clash.



Brendan Rodgers' men continue to be in superb form domestically and having held on to Craig Gordon and Moussa Dembele, the pair being linked with transfer deadline day moves to Chelsea, will head into tonight's game with confidence.











To grab another three Scottish Premiership points, Rodgers picks Dedryck Boyata to pair up with Jozo Simunovic in the centre of defence, while Nir Bitton and Scott Brown are selected in midfield. Patrick Roberts, James Forrest and Scott Sinclair carry the Bhoys' attacking threat.



Off the bench, the Northern Irishman can call for Erik Sviatchenko if he needs to bring on another defender, while Gary Mackay-Steven is an attacking option.



Celtic Team vs Aberdeen



Gordon, Lustig, Simunovic, Boyata, Tierney, Forrest, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Roberts, Sinclair



Substitutes: De Vries, Izaguirre, Gamboa, Mackay-Steven, Sviatchenko, Henderson, Aitchison

