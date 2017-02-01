XRegister
06 October 2016

01/02/2017 - 18:55 GMT

Gabriel Jesus Plays – Manchester City Team vs West Ham Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Manchester City have confirmed their team and substitutes to play West Ham United in a league game at the London Stadium this evening.

The Citizens have already played the Hammers at the ground this season, thrashing Slaven Bilic's men 5-0 in the FA Cup on what was a disastrous night for the hosts.




Manchester City will want to repeat the trick this evening and take all three points from the league game. To get the job done, boss Pep Guardiola picks new signing Gabriel Jesus, while Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling all tuck in behind the Brazilian. Yaya Toure and David Silva will look to control midfield, while at the back the central defensive pairing is Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones.

If the Spanish tactician needs to shake things up, he can call for Sergio Aguero off the bench, while Jesus Navas is another option for Guardiola.

 


Manchester City Team vs West Ham United

Caballero, Sagna, Otamendi, Stones, Kolarov, Yaya Toure, Silva (c), Sterling, De Bruyne, G Jesus, Sane 

Substitutes: Bravo, Kompany, Delph, Aguero, Zabaleta, Navas, Fernandinho
 